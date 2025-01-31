Afenifere Youth Condemns Campaign Of Calumny Against IGP, Yoruba Office Holders

Share

Afenifere Youth Coalition has condemned the relentless campaign of calumny against the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and other Yoruba public officeholders.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Coordinator of the group, Adebayo Salami, said Omoyele Sowore’s attack on the person of the IGP is part of the larger agenda to destabilize the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The group described the actions as unacceptable, and as Yoruba youths committed to the peace and progress of the country, it has refused to sit idly while such reckless behaviour continues unchecked.

The youth group said Sowore has built a career out of harassing, defaming, and undermining public officials, and it is time to set the record straight.

It said: “Recently he posted a self-indicting video evidence of himself where he was seen resisting and obstructing public officers doing their job, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking, and portraying actions allegedly aimed at preventing arrests.

“His attack on the IGP is not just a random act of provocation; it is part of his larger agenda to destabilize the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is unacceptable, and as Yoruba youths committed to the peace and progress of our land, we refuse to sit idly by while such reckless behaviour continues unchecked.

“It is undeniable that Sowore thrives on controversy, baseless activism, and political blackmail. His entire career revolves around inciting protests, misleading the public, and portraying himself as a hero of democracy while actually serving the interest of anyone readily available to pay his price.

“Moreover, he is nothing but a bitter loser who has failed repeatedly at the polls and now seeks relevance by attacking those in government.

“His inability to secure even a fraction of national support during his presidential run under the African Action Congress (AAC) exposed his lack of leadership capacity.

“Instead of engaging in constructive opposition, he has chosen the path of malicious falsehoods, cyberbullying, and outright defamation.

“Undoubtedly, his actions show that he is more interested in anarchy than governance. His threats to bring down President Tinubu’s government are not just reckless but also a clear indication of his anti-democratic tendencies.

“Sowore’s penchant for false accusations and digital harassment has finally caught up with him. The 16-count cybercrime charges filed against him are evident to his continued abuse of online platforms to spread lies and incite chaos.

“Nevertheless, instead of addressing these charges maturely, Sowore continues to play the victim while misleading his gullible supporters.

“It is worth noting that while IGP Kayode Egbetokun has shown maturity and respect for the rule of law by taking legal action against him, Sowore has chosen to manipulate public sentiment by playing the victim card, and making unrepentant noises on his social media handles.”

According to the group, the law must take its full course on Sowore’s accusations against the IGP and the police. The group commended Egbetokun for choosing legal redress rather than resorting to intimidation or abuse of power.

It stated that no individual, regardless of their self-acclaimed status, should be above the law. The group noted that the court, despite its imperfections, remains the rightful place to settle disputes, and it believes that Sowore’s trial is in order.

“His continued defamation of respected public figures must be checked. His pattern of behaviour thrives on falsehood and mischief, which he masks as activism.

However, he needs to schooled out of his ignorance and be faced with the fact that, activism should be based on facts and sincerity, not personal vendettas and blackmail journalism.

“Indeed, the judiciary must ensure that justice is served and that this case sets a precedent that online defamation, cyberbullying, and targeted harassment will no longer be tolerated. The era where social media is used as a weapon of political sabotage must come to an end.

“Sowore has, over time, deceived and misled his followers into believing that he is fighting for the common man. However, a closer look at his activities reveals that he is nothing more than a hunger-driven activist, a false reporter, an anti-democracy campaigner, and an opportunistic agitator.

“Perhaps his supporters need to ask themselves a simple question: What tangible impact has Sowore made in improving Nigeria, apart from fueling chaos and propaganda? The answer is clear—none!

“Nonetheless, We still observed that his die-hard followers continue to run errands for him without realizing that he is only interested in his selfish agenda.

“It is important to note that Sowore has received millions of dollars from foreign donors, many of whom have anti-Nigeria motives. His so-called activism is merely a cover-up tool for sabotaging Nigeria’s progress and tarnishing its image internationally.

“To his followers, we say: Stop being pawns in Sowore’s game of deceit. Open your eyes and see him for who he truly is—a man whose only interest is his own pockets and not the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“It is no longer news that Sowore’s Sahara Reporters has no journalistic integrity. The platform is notorious for publishing sensational, misleading, and politically motivated stories aimed at discrediting public officials and institutions.

“Apparently, his media house operates not as a credible news platform but as a blackmail factory where fake news is peddled in exchange for financial gains. We challenge Sowore to provide any evidence of his platform making constructive contributions to governance in Nigeria.

“Indeed, Sahara Reporters is a major contributor to the toxic political climate in Nigeria, as it continuously sponsors anti-government propaganda and falsehoods. Nigerians must stop falling for the deceit and propaganda churned out daily by this fraudulent man.

“For someone who claims to be an activist, Sowore has consistently demonstrated that he lacks a basic understanding of governance and politics. He neither comprehends the complexities of leadership nor appreciates the importance of inclusivity and national development,” it said.

