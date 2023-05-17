Afenifere warns against May 29 handover disruptions

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday praised the Inspector-General of Po- lice (IGP), Usman Baba for warning political actors and their collaborators plotting to disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President. The body warned those plotting to abort the inauguration to perish the thought. It said: “All those who are aggrieved to be patient and allow the legal process they have already initiated to take its normal course.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere also saluted the United States for imposing visa restrictions on individuals undermining the democratic process in the country. Ajayi said: “Since the conclusion of the presidential election on February 25 and the announce- ment of Tinubu as the winner of the election, reports are rife of vari- ous efforts being made to prevent the inauguration of the President-elect on May 29.

“Some even advocated for an interim government which has been largely condemned. Apart from the state- ment made by the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Datti Ahmed, who spoke along that line, one Dr Simon Okeke, the Chairman of a non-governmental organ- isation, while addressing the media in Abuja penul- timate weekend, also as- serted that inauguration of the President-elect on May 29 might be an open invitation for anarchy.” He added: “It could be that there were other clandestine efforts along the same line, hence the warning issued on May 4.” The group also cau- tioned the outgoing Mu- hammadu Buhari gov- ernment to rethink the proposed $800 million loan it is sourcing from the World Bank, saying it would be adding more to the already huge debt burden which the Debt Management Office (DMO) put at over N77 trillion. It noted that Nigeria’s debt burden in 2015 when Buhari came to power was N12.6 trillion but is now hovering around N80 trillion, adding that the development is unde- sirable and regrettable. The group expressed confidence that the Ti- nubu administration will meet the high expec- tations of Nigerians.