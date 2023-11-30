Afenifere To Tinubu: Issue Executive Order On Decentralisation Of Police

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Association has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue an executive order for the decentralisation of Nigeria Police.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation at a meeting held in the house of the leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti expressed worry over the rate of insecurity in the country especially in the Northeast and Northwest geo-political zones.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi said the executive order to be issued by President Tinubu would lead to an amendment of the 1999 constitution to give room for state police.

The communique released by the group said “The successes being recorded by the military in its fight against terrorists, especially in the North East and North Central, are noted with commendation. In spite of this, however, the spike in internal security breaches in recent times is quite worrisome.

“The meeting therefore called on the Federal Government and Security Agencies to urgently take steps that would be more effective in tackling the insecurity behemoth that is threatening the socioeconomic well-being of the people.

“In addition to strengthening the capacity of security agencies, especially the Police, the time is ripe for President Bola Tinubu to issue an Executive Order to enable States and Local Government Councils to establish their own Police Services. Such decentralization of the Police will facilitate the curtailment of breaches in internal security.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“While States are putting machinery in motion for State Police, an Executive Bill should be sent to the National Assembly by the Presidency to amend relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution that deal with the establishment of the Nigerian Police.”

Afenifere said Tinubu who was a key participant in the struggle against military rule and agitation for a restructured Nigeria should be in the forefront of the restructuring of the country

The group observed that the Yoruba language is under threat of extinction and called on governments in Yorubaland to make the language the medium for teaching at elementary and lower levels of secondary education.

Also, they said the Yoruba Language should be made compulsory for students at the school certificate examination level and called on parents and guardians to change their attitude by ensuring that their children are versed in the Yoruba language.

On the economy, Afenifere said indications coming from the Central Bank are raising the hope of Nigerians that the value of the Naira would soon be boosted to strengthen the purchasing power of the people.

Consequently, Afenifere urged the Federal Government through its various organs in charge of finance and fiscal policies to accelerate actions that would strengthen the value of our currency, enhance productivity, and reduce costs of items and services all geared towards reducing inflation and enhancing the welfare of the people.

Afenifere said it took note of the assurances being given regarding the commencement of production of petroleum products by some refineries in the country very soon and urged the government to ensure that the deadlines given are adhered to.