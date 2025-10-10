Afenifere To Presidency: Your Claim Of Economic Recovery False

The pan-Nigerian socio political organisation, Afenifere has dismissed claims by the Federal Government that the country’s economy has been turned around for good as mere media spin, saying Nigerians are worse off under the current regime.

Rather, Afenifere, which scored the government low using many indices, yesterday implored the government to repair the damage that its economic policies have done to Nigerians’ livelihoods instead of playing to the gallery.

In a statement issued yesterday in Lagos by the National Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, Afenifere stated that there can be no economic recovery until Nigerians are well fed, housed, transported and there is near full employment.

Appraising the government so far, Afenifere urged the Federal Government to de-emphasise its focus on increasing taxes, withdrawing production subsidies, awarding fancy contracts while fiddling with employment and other national statistics, adding that what Nigeria needs is real quantifiable development goals.