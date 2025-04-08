Afenifere To MURIC: Don’t Stoke Religious Conflict In S’West

Share

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has warned all groups against making statements that could endanger the peaceful coexistence among the residents of Ekiti and other Southwest States.

In a statement issued by the Ekiti State Chapter of the mainstream Yoruba group, Gabriel Alonge called on intelligence agencies, particularly the Force Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate the Executive Director of Muslim Rights Concerns (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, for making comments that could stoke religious conflict in the region.

Akintola had, in a press statement, alleged that the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, had declared war on Muslims over the demolition of a mosque in Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti State.

However, in its statement, Afenifere described Akintola’s comment as unfounded, misguided, and capable of endangering the peaceful coexistence among people of different religious leanings, thus stoking the embers of religious conflict in Ekiti State and, by extension, the entire Southwest geo-political zone.

Afenifere said: “We read the press statement of Prof. Ishaq Akintola with grave concern. We have also investigated the veracity of his claims that Senator Bamidele declared war on Muslims over the demolition of a mosque in Aramoko Ekiti, the headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government Area, Ekiti State.

“Our findings revealed that Senator Bamidele facilitated the reconstruction of the Alara Modern Market in Aramoko Ekiti.

We also found that the market, which comprises 60 open shops and 40 lock-up shops, was inaugurated on the 28th of March 2025 and handed over to the Alara-in-Council and Ekiti West Local Government, the original owners of the property.

“We also discovered that the Chief Imam of Aramoko Ekiti, Raheem Bamigbola, offered the opening prayer at the inauguration of the market in 2024.

“Where did Prof. Akintola get his information? For us, at Afenifere, this is a deliberate attempt to destabilize Ekiti State, especially after we overcame the ripples caused by their plan to establish the Shariah Arbitration Panel in some Southwest States.

“It is quite disappointing that Akintola could make such a statement, which could cause disaffection, even conflict, not only in Aramoko and Ekiti State but throughout the region.

“The Southwest is the only part of the federation that has enjoyed some level of peace and stability. We are completely averse to any move or statement that could undermine our peace and stability in the region.

“In Yoruba land, we are known for tolerance, not for prejudice despite our religious diversity. We are known for our spirit of accommodation, not for suppressing alternative voices.

“We are known for constructive engagement, not toxic attacks on politically exposed persons.”

Afenifere called upon the Force Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services to begin profiling every individual making statements that endanger the region’s peaceful coexistence or any group promoting unsecular practices anywhere in the Southwest or Nigeria at large.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

