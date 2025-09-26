Afenifere To FG: Probe Natasha’s Allegations Against Akpabio

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has called on the Federal Government to reopen and investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Senator Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group made this call in a press statement issued by Kole Omololu, National Organising Secretary, on Thursday, September 25.

The group further called on the “Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to carry out a full investigation into the matter.”

The group insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations must be revisited, “For over six months, where are the facts and evidence of her grave allegations?” Afenifere asked.

Afenifere further recalled a past ‘false’ sexual harassment claim by Akpoti-Uduaghan against former presidential aide Reno Omokri, which ended in an out-of-court settlement.

Omololu said, “We commend the Senate President, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate leadership for taking a decision that further reinforces the country’s rule of law.

“Does this not suggest that, without proof, her allegations against Akpabio are suspicious?”

On a more critical note, the group rebuked Akpoti-Uduaghan for taking her assertions to the international media, including BBC, CNN, Sky News, stressing that it painted Nigeria in a more negative light.

In addition, it questioned her participation in a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York.

“If Natasha truly participated in the IPU meeting without due nomination, then it simply revealed her compromise or manipulation of our public institutions for pecuniary ends,” the group said.