Afenifere To FG: Fund Communities To Defend Themselves Against Insecurity

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has urged the Federal Government to empower and fund local communities to defend themselves against kidnappers, bandits, and other violent criminals.

The call was made in a communiqué issued after the group’s caucus meeting at the residence of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, where members expressed concern over worsening insecurity and economic hardship across the country.

Spokesman of the association, Mr. Jare Ajayi, said Afenifere noted the alarming spread of banditry in parts of Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Ondo, and Oyo States, as well as killings in Benue, Plateau, Niger, and Katsina States. He acknowledged ongoing government efforts but insisted more decisive action was required.

The group backed the urgent establishment of state police and reiterated restructuring as the lasting solution to Nigeria’s challenges. It also called for full enforcement of anti-open grazing laws to curb farm destruction and farmers-herders clashes.

On the economy, Afenifere urged the government to intensify reforms to revive growth, while commending ongoing road projects.

It, however, demanded accelerated works on Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso-Ilorin, Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode, and Ibadan-Abeokuta highways.