Afenifere Tasks S’West Govs On Rail, Security

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political organisation has asked governors of the Southwest geo-political zone to construct a rail line connecting the entire state headquarters.

Additionally, the mainstream Yoruba organisation urged the governors of the zone to strengthen Amotekun to help tackle the insecurity ravaging the entire southwest states.

In a communique signed by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi after a meeting held in the house of the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti expressed concern over the rate of insecurity in the geo-political zone.

The group asked the Federal Government to review the tax law to accommodate the low-income earners which the law is supposed to take care of.

Ajayi in the communique expressed concern that banditry and kidnapping are now rampant and recurring in the Southwest geo-political zone almost daily.

Consequently, the group called on governments, security agencies, and community leaders to rise to the challenges and find lasting solutions to the menace.

The communique read: ‘It is when one is alive and in good health that one can think of becoming anything. As such, the situation of insecurity in our land leaves a lot to be desired. Afenifere has repeatedly called attention to this menace.

“We were not just calling attention to the menace, we always provided ideas on the way out. In this way, we call on State Governors in the Southwest to empower the security outfit Amotekun. We also appeal to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the state governments to expedite action on the much vaunted State Police.

“Afenifere called on governors of the Southwest to do more in strengthening Amotekun with a view to curtailing insecurity in the region.”

Afenifere called on the governors to come up with a rail line project that will link the capitals of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States.

The group said the rail-line and effective security cauldron should be extended to Kwara, Kogi, Edo, and Delta States as well in alignment with the governments of those states.

On the tax law, Afenifere noted that the intention of the government with the tax laws is to, among others, relieve low-income earners of financial burdens.

However, it said that the way it is presently structured, low-income earners are likely to be at the receiving end.

Afenifere pleaded that the threshold of N800,000 be raised generously upward so as to enable more low-income earners to benefit.

Ajayi said Afenifere commended the federal government on the construction and reconstruction of roads in various parts of the country.

However, the group appealed to the government to prevail on the contractors handling these projects to expedite action in terms of quality as well as duration for the completion of the projects.