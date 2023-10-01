Afenifere Tackles Obasanjo Over Alleged Denigration Of Traditional Institution

…vows to resist Disrespect of Monarchs

Afenifere Renewal Group has described as condemnable, ‘ the brazen denigration of traditional institution’ by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying ‘such unconscionable conduct’ was least expected from someone who parades high-ranking chieftaincy titles in Yoruba race.

To this effect, ARG threatened to deploy every power within it to vehemently resist any onslaught on the sacred institution of Obaship in Yoruba land, branding monarchy as priceless and highly venerated to be treated with scorn and opprobrium.

It would be recalled that ex-President Obasanjo had reportedly disrespected some Oyo traditional rulers a couple of weeks ago, by ordering them to stand on their feet to honour Governor Seyi Makinde.

But the ARG, Ekiti chapter, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, in Ado Ekiti at the weekend maintained that

any attempt, deliberate or otherwise, to ridicule, denigrate or vitiate an institution like the kingship won’t be tolerated by anyone.

The group posited that the institution epitomizes the nucleus and highly treasured as well as functional cultural values of Yorubaland that shouldn’t be desecrated by anyone.

Afenifere stated that ex-President Obasanjo, adjudged to be an elder statesman of Yoruba extraction, and who claims or pretends to be culturally oriented, was the least expected to undermine such a sacred institution.

Rapping the former President Obasanjo’s action, the group, maintained that such conduct was akin to a patent hubris informed by military mentality taken too far.

Prince Ogungbemi stressed that political officeholders deserve unqualified respect and honour that is synonymous with their exalted offices but shouldn’t be an avenue to hide to roundly abrade monarchical respect or throw mud at the Obas.

The statement said; “What protocol demands is that when political leaders get to any public functions where traditional rulers are seated with royal splendour, it behoves on such political leaders to match gracefully with an aura of dignity to exchange greetings with such traditional rulers on seat.

” Further to the above, it must be noted that while terms of office of political office holders are transient, traditional rulers have longer tenure of office that outlives such political tenure of office.

“While what former President Obasanjo did was indisputably condemnable, unconscionable, rude and uncalled for, he could be pardoned on the assumption that he acted in ignorance without considering the import of such brazen impunity.

“The throne of the traditional rulers, especially in Yoruba land should not be for whatever reason, subjected to gratuitous opprobrium and undisguised contempt by any individual no matter his or her status in the political space.

“The fact is that traditional rulers are fathers of the nation, therefore, should be accorded respect and honour deserving of such reverend fathers”