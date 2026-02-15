Afenifere Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity In Yorubaland

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, has expressed deep concern over the increasing terror attacks and kidnappings in Yorubaland, attributing the menace to a cabal and territorial expansionists seeking to destabilize the region.

In a statement issued by Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, the organization high lighted the repeated terrorists’ attacks in Kwara, Kogi, and Niger States, as well as recent kidnap incidents in Ondo, Ekiti, and Oyo States, saying these developments leave much to be desired.

“The situation is very disturbing, and we cannot continue to sit idly by while our people are being terrorized and kidnapped,” Ajayi said. “The attacks are no longer confined to rural areas; they are happening in urban centers, and it’s just a matter of time before they spread to other parts of Yorubaland.”

Afenifere pointed to the kidnapping of a junior secondary school girl in Ibadan’s Challenge area as a stark example of the insecurity plaguing the region.

“This incident is a wake-up call for all of us. We need to take immediate action to address this menace and ensure the safety of our people,” Ajayi emphasized.

According to Afenifere, the problem is not a lack of information, but rather a lack of will to use the available