Afenifere Slams N’Assembly Over Luxurious Vehicles, Flays S’Court Judgment On 2023 Election

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-political group has criticised the National Assembly for the purchase of #160 million vehicles for its members while the majority of Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty.

The group in a communique read after the meeting held in the house of the acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo also faulted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the communique signed by Adebanjo, the Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseeni expressed worry that the National Assembly could purchase #160 million for each member on the roads that are filled with potholes.

Afenifere said it refused to appreciate the calls for more sacrifices from Nigerians by the government whose members continue to maintain obscene and ostentatious lifestyles.

Pointedly, the mainstream Yoruba association said “It is most preposterous that members of the National Assembly are approving for themselves vehicles worth N160 Million because of the deplorable state of the Nigerian roads as if the responsibility to fix the said roads rest with the tax players.”

Afenifere said the Executive could not convince the people of the need for a yacht worth billions of Naira beyond ostentatious living saying the costs of fuel rise prohibitively and the exchange of Naira climbing astronomically without any verifiable economic policy.

On the Supreme Court Judgment on the 2023 Presidential Election, Afenifere expressed dismay that the judgment of the Court ratified the brigandage concerning the Presidential Election.

The communique said the Supreme Court decision on the electoral reforms achieved through the agitations of Nigerians for quality control through technological devices and the billions of Naira spent on the infrastructures in that regard is now wasted.

On the agitation for true federalism, the communique said “Nigeria is a federation of entrenched ethnic nationalities which has failed to evolve into a nation because of the deviation from the foundational principles of federalism.

“That except Nigeria is ruled on the basis of true federalism which guarantees inclusiveness, fairness, egalitarianism, justice and a sense of belonging to all its constituent groups, it will remain a mere geographical expression with no sense of common nationalism and patriotism.

“In this connection, the only way forward is to change the military constitution now and re-enact a constitution in line with the foundational federal principles.

Except this is done now and quickly all the errors that occasioned the type electoral shenanigans witnessed during the 2023 General elections and the technical judgment by the Supreme Court legitimising same will fester ad infitum.”

Afenifere called on civil society and well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in ensuring that the Federal Government immediately set the necessary modalities in motion for the electoral and constitutional reforms.

The communique read “That Afenifere further endorsed the Resolutions of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum to which Afenifere belongs, on the need to restructure Nigeria using the Reports of the 2014 National Conference and the APC/El-Rufai Committee on Federalism as the irreducible template.”

On the resurgence of Cattle herders’ menace, Afenifere observed the alarming resurgence of insecurity occasioned by the activities of armed cattle herders terrorising farmers, killing, maiming the people, and raping women for which some of the host communities are no longer comfortable living with the killer guests.

Although Afenifere appreciated the constitutional rights of every Nigerian to live in any part of the country of his choice, it however said such citizens must live in peace with their hosts and respect their culture and economic prosperity.

It said “Afenifere reiterates our opposition to open grazing of animals and reaffirms preference of ranching as the world best practice of animal husbandry.

“No matter is better than now to consider that State Governments be allowed to play greater roles in the security of their states by establishing their internal policing mechanism.”