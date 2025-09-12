Afenifere Seeks Strict Enforcement Of Fulani Ban On Night Grazing In S’west

A young herdsboy leads animals to feed in the bush in Lafia capital of Nasarawa State, northcentral Nigeria on January 4, 2018. Nomadic cattle herders have all but left Benue state, driven away by fighting over access to resources and a new law banning migratory herding, an age-old practice necessary for the survival of the livestock. More than 100 people have been killed since early January, with 100,000 fleeing their homes to safety, according to the local emergency management agency (SEMA). After months of inaction, the Nigerian army announced the imminent deployment of troops for “Operation Cat Race” in several city states, including Benue to end the violence. / AFP PHOTO / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere yesterday threw its weight behind the ban on night grazing by herdsmen in the South West.
The Council of Fulani Chiefs of South-West Chairman Mohammed Bambado II also announced the ban on underage grazing as well as the the carrying of firearms by herders in the region during the week.
In a statement, Afenifere praised the development, saying the ban should be enforced by the letter.
It added: “Apart from the fact that open grazing is anachronistic, animals reared in a ranch are usually healthier, safer and more productive, thus making the business more profitable without the risks inherent in open grazing.”
The group added: “Now is the time to bring about a law to stop open grazing. (As) It is old-fashioned, hazardous, burdensome and must be discarded.