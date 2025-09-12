Afenifere Seeks Strict Enforcement Of Fulani Ban On Night Grazing In S’west

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere yesterday threw its weight behind the ban on night grazing by herdsmen in the South West.

The Council of Fulani Chiefs of South-West Chairman Mohammed Bambado II also announced the ban on underage grazing as well as the the carrying of firearms by herders in the region during the week.

In a statement, Afenifere praised the development, saying the ban should be enforced by the letter.

It added: “Apart from the fact that open grazing is anachronistic, animals reared in a ranch are usually healthier, safer and more productive, thus making the business more profitable without the risks inherent in open grazing.”

The group added: “Now is the time to bring about a law to stop open grazing. (As) It is old-fashioned, hazardous, burdensome and must be discarded.