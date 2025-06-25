Afenifere Seeks FG’s Intervention In Osun LG Crisis

Share

The Pan Yoruba Social-Political group, Afenifere has asked President Bola Tinubu to wade into the crisis rocking Osun State over the leadership of local government offices.

Also, the mainstream Yoruba group threw its weight behind President Tinubu’s policies and the renewed hope agenda for the well-being of the citizens.

In a communique after a meeting held in the house of Hon Lanre Omisore in Ile-Ife in Osun State, the group reaffirmed its loyalty and support to the leadership of Afenifere worldwide headed by Pa Reuben Fasoranti

In the communique signed by the National Financial Secretary, Omisore, and Publicity Secretary, Adeyinka Akala, they dissociated themselves from the faction headed by Oba Oladipo Olaitan.

It read: “We note with great concern the recent meeting held by Oba Oladipo Olaitan Alaago of Kajola Ijesa in Atakumosa local government in Osun State that, without lawful authority, Oba Oladipo Olaitan appointed himself as the purported leader of Afenifere. This is clearly a violation of Afenifere norms and practices, which we condemn completely.

“Afenifere Osun State stated that this is an act of gross indiscipline and grave disloyalty to the leader of Afenifere and the general Afenifere leadership

“For all these reasons, the entire Afenifere members in Osun State are hereby resolved and agreed to recommend to the national body that Oba Oladipo Olaitan be expelled and excommunicated from Afenifere

“We call on all security agencies in the state to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities for the security of the lives and properties of Osun citizens

“We call on the leadership of Afenifere at the national level to wade into the current local government crises in Osun State and find a lasting solution soon. ”

“We call on our son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to further his development, renewal, and hope for Yoruba land and Osun State in particular, both physical and human development.”

