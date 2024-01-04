Afenifere Secretary-General Declares Interest In Ondo Guber Election

The Secretary General of Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseeni has declared interest in the governorship election in Ondo State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ebiseni, a lawyer and former Commissioner in the State said this year’s Governorship election would be a defining moment for the 46-year-old Sunshine State.

According to him, the trajectory of governance from the Ajasin era showed the state has had the rare privilege of being governed by governors who are not only intellectually suave, grounded in their chosen carriers, thoroughly bred and groomed in the ideology of the Awolowo school of thought which defines the welfarist programmes with which the people and politics have been identified.

Ebiseeni said the State has the privilege of having produced Ajasin, Adefarati, Agagu, Mimiko, and Akeredolu who were men who gave the state a delightful corporate image in the comity of governors.

He said the State must always strive to maintain such standards left behind by former governors and leaders of the State.

His words “Development of our state also requires being fully acquainted with the territory and the people. Such knowledge affords the new manager the opportunity of the location of resources, creates wealth therefrom, and fairly allocates the same without undue concentration in one or few places.

“From serving as an elected Local Government Chairman to being Commissioner three times in the strategic Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources, we have a comparative advantage in the knowledge of the state and the geopolitical distribution of its natural resources.

“These include oil and gas, forestry resources, economic crops, and solid minerals. Diversification of the economy of the state from over-reliance on the federation account is the only means of getting out of the woods and must be prioritised. There is a creative way of developing our resources within the provisions of the Constitution.

“Certain social services which set our state apart ideologically and which have been discontinued or abandoned must be resuscitated in terms of quality and affordable education and health services including the Mother and Child hospitals which will be fairly extended in the zones and many of such welfare programmes.

” It is a cheap petit-bourgeois mindset to argue that the state cannot afford such existential programmes. I was privileged to be part of the team that accomplished this for the state.”

Ebiseni who was a delegate at the 2014 National Conference said he would join forces with progressive forces for restructuring the Federation for true federalism.