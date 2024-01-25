Afenifere Sacks Adebanjo as Acting Leader, Sets up Elders’ Caucus

Afenifere, the pan- Yoruba socio-political group has abolished the position of Acting Leader and Deputy Leader being occupied by Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Oba Oladipo Olaitan. The mainstream Yoruba organisation at the end of the meeting held in the house of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, set up a 21-elders committee to advise the leader of the group. The communique read by Comrade Jare Ajayi said the decision was taken as a result of the recent development which had led to division among the leaders of the group.

The motion for the abrogation of the positions was moved by Dr J Ibikunle and seconded by Dr Niyi Ikuomelo. The communique read: “In the light of recent events and the pressing need to reposition and rejuvenate Afenifere, it has been decided that the position of Acting Leader and Deputy Leader have now been abrogated. “The responsibilities and authority of advising the Leader Afenifere and Asiwaju Yoruba are now vested in the Afenifere Elders Caucus, which is hereby constituted.”

Members of the caucus included: Pa Fasoranti, chairman, Chief Ade- banjo, Oba Olu Falae, Sen Cornelius Adebayo, Sen Femi Okunrounmu and Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Sen Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Lt-Gen Alani Akinrinade, Maj-Gen Olu Bajowa, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi and Prof Banji Akintoye. The Yoruba group deliberated on issues affecting Nigeria, and Yoruba land and called for a re-jig of the security architecture in the country.

“Afenifere again reiterated that the time for restructuring the country is now. It therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set the machinery in motion for the purpose. The organisation took note of the fact that the President would not hesitate to do things that will quicken the country’s quest for true federalism in which people would have self-deter- mination within the context of one nation that is genuinely democratic and federal.”