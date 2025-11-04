Afenifere Rejects Foreign Intervention, Insists On Restructuring, State Police

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere yesterday urged Nigerians to unite against any form of foreign intervention in Nigeria’s internal affairs, demanding local solutions to the security situation through restructuring and the establishment of state police.

The group said the rising international condemnation of insecurity in Nigeria was an indictment of the Federal Government. It asked the Bola Tinubu administration to appoint ambassadors to handle diplomatic issues.

In a statement, Afenifere National Leader Oba Oladipo Olaitan lamented the loss of lives, saying things would have been different if successive administrations had implemented the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference seeking the restructuring of the country and establishment of state police.

It said: “We appeal to Nigerians to unify against foreign intervention and implore all Nigerians to look for local solutions to our sectarian and ethnic conflicts in restructuring. “Afenifere and all peace-loving Nigerians hereby demand immediate implementation of state police to curb insecurity, and the implementation of the 2014 Confab restructuring resolutions to ensure peace and unity.”

The group insisted that the only way to ensure the safety of life and property, as well as good governance in the country, is the implementation of the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference.