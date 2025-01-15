Afenifere, Okiro Congratulate New Ohanaeze PG

Share

The pan-Yoruba sociocultural and sociopolitical organization Afenifere yesterday congratulated John AzutaMbata on his election as the new Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide PresidentGeneral.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi, the group quoted its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, as expressing the organisation’s goodwill to Ohanaeze and Azuta-Mbata.

At Friday’s election in Enugu, Okey Nwadinobi was elected as Ohanaeze National Deputy President, with Emeka Sibeidu elected Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mike Okiro yesterday congratulated John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the new Ohanaeze Ndigbo World – wide President-General.

He also pledged his support for the progress and advancement of Ndigbo. Okiro dismissed the reports that a court order barred him from contesting Friday’s Ohanaeze presidential election in Enugu.

In a statement, the former Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman said: “What the media showed the world was false, deceitful and mis leading and I fell into it.

