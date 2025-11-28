Afenifere Mourns Segun Awolowo’s Passing

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation Afenifere yesterday lamented the passing of Segun Awolowo Jnr, the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Segun died last week aged 62.

In a statement, Afenifere said the deceased was an accomplished public administrator who reflected, with distinction and honour, the proud legacy of Chief Awolowo in public service.

The group said: “And like his grandfather, he lived an exemplary life of dedicated service to our country and to his community, with humility, devotion, steadfastness and an astute sense of purpose.

“He followed the Awolowo doctrine of unalloyed public-spiritedness to the letter.” Afenifere said Awolowo Jnr played his part with distinction and departed this plane in a blaze of glory, as exemplified by the contributions he made to Nigeria’s economic landscape in his efforts at elevating the standard of trade and investment, especially across the African continent.