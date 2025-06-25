Afenifere Mourns Adebayo

Share

The National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Reuben Fasoranti, OFR, has expressed grief over the passing of the former Governor of Kwara State, Cornelius Adebayo.

A statement issued by the organisation’s national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted the Afenifere Leader as describing Adebayo “as a patriotic Nigerian, a democrat and an Afenifere chieftain who greatly espoused and exemplified the Omoluabi ethos that Yorubas hold very dear.”

It would be recalled that one of the sons of the former Senator, Mr. Oluwasegun Adebayo, on Wednesday morning announced the demise of his father in Abuja. Adebayo, 84, was born on February 24, 1941 in Igbaja, Kwara State.

Fasoranti recalled that reports at his disposal indicated that the late scholar and politician made great and positive impacts in various places he traversed while alive. “An Awoist to the core, C.O. was a tireless advocate for justice and a moral force in the Nigerian public life.

As Governor of the old Kwara State, and later as Minister of Communications and Minister of Transport, he distinguished himself as a leader of uncommon integrity, depth, and unwavering commitment to the common good”.

He was commissioner in the old Kwara State now Kwara and Kogi States. And he left indelible marks in the state particularly in the area of education.

Afenifere leader went on to state that Adebayo’s commitment to the causes he believed in came into sharp focus during the struggle for the actualization of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

“He was in the trenches with many other patriots in Nigeria. He suffered for it and had to go into exile when he had the opportunity to do so. He had to do this because the authorities then were after his life as they did to many of us who were fighting for the restoration of the annulled election.”

The statement asserted that given his efforts during the agitations for the actualization of the June 12 presidential election among others, Adebayo deserved recognition among the heroes of that struggle.

“In view of how he distinguished himself in the public offices he served, Adebayo’s exemplary conduct should be emulated in terms of how one should act when in a position of leadership where honesty, intelligence, courage, service and principled commitment to public good are highly needed.”

Pa Fasoranti stated that Afenifere shares in the grief by the family of the late patriot, his associates, the people of Oke-Onigbin and Kwara State as well Nigeria in general “on this irreparable loss.”

