Afenifere Marks 17 Years Since Adesanya’s Passing

Share

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has paid tribute to its former leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya, on the 17th anniversary of his passing.

Adesanya, who succeeded Chief Adekunle Ajasin at the helm of Afenifere, died in 2008 at the age of 85 and was later succeeded by Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

In a statement titled “Afenifere Remembers Pa Abraham Adesanya,” the group’s Organizing Secretary, Mr. Abagun Kole Omololu, lauded Adesanya’s unwavering commitment to justice, federalism, and the Yoruba people.

“Afenifere honours the memory of Senator Abraham Adesanya, a titan of conscience, courage, and unyielding patriotism,” Omololu declared.

“A beacon of progressive thought and an unrelenting advocate for true federalism, Adesanya’s life embodied a profound devotion to the ideals of justice, liberty, and national equity.”

Omololu recalled Adesanya’s principled stand during Nigeria’s periods of military rule and democratic challenges:

“In an era marked by dictatorship and democratic subversion, he stood firm, a lone voice of moral authority when many had fallen silent. His leadership of Afenifere was distinguished not by bluster but by a dignified tenacity that galvanized a generation yearning for a Nigeria governed by fairness and reason.”

Highlighting Adesanya’s vision for a restructured Nigeria, the statement emphasized his belief that the strength of the nation lay in inclusive governance:

“Pa Adesanya understood that nations are not sustained by mere geographical boundaries, but by structures built on consensus, equity, and mutual respect. His calls for restructuring were neither whimsical nor opportunistic; they were born of a sagacious understanding that the strength of a nation lies in the inclusivity of its foundations.”

Concluding the tribute, Omololu stressed that Adesanya’s legacy transcends his tenure:

“Today, as we reflect on the life of this great statesman, we are reminded that leadership is not merely about office, but about service to enduring principles. Afenifere salutes Papa Abraham Adesanya, a steadfast sentinel of democratic ideals and a true architect of hope.”

Members of Afenifere and sympathizers are expected to hold a memorial service in Akure later this week to honor Adesanya’s contributions to Yoruba unity and Nigeria’s democratic development.

Share