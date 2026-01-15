Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti, Mourns Onabanjo

The National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, CFR, has described the late Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo as a model wife, mother, and community figure whose life was marked by steadfast support for her family and positive impact on society.

Chief Fasoranti made this remark following the passing of the Onabanjo matriarch, according to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

“All through the professional and political career of her late husband, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, Mama stood firmly by him. She held the home front in such a manner that enabled her husband to excel both in journalism and public service as a politician. It was therefore not surprising that Chief Onabanjo attained the pinnacle of success in his professional calling and political life,” Fasoranti said.

Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian governor of Ogun State from October 1979 to December 1983, was a renowned journalist. He was widely known for his weekly column, Aiyekooto, through which he reflected societal realities and highlighted issues affecting the people and governance. He was also a devoted follower of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR.

Fasoranti recalled that it was through shared political ideology and support for Chief Awolowo that he came into close contact with Chief Onabanjo and, by extension, his wife.

Reports indicate that Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo passed away on Monday, January 11, 2026, at the age of 100. Fasoranti noted that both before and during her husband’s tenure as governor, Mama carried herself with dignity and humility.

“She stood solidly with her husband without interfering negatively in his political engagements. She was indeed a model as a wife and as a mother,” he said.

The Asiwaju Yoruba added that when Chief Onabanjo faced political persecution, particularly under the military regime after the 1983 coup, Mama did everything humanly possible to ensure that the family endured the difficult period with resilience.

“On behalf of the entire Afenifere family and the Yoruba people in general, we condole the immediate and extended families of the Onabanjos and pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo,” Fasoranti was quoted as saying.