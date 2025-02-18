Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti Mourns Edwin Clark

Share

The National Leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti has expressed his deep shock over the passing of one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON.

Fasoranti, who also holds the title of Asiwaju of Yoruba, conveyed his condolences following the announcement of Pa Clark’s death on Monday, February 17, 2024, at the age of 97.

In his commiseration message, Fasoranti described Clark as a great man whose legacy would be remembered for his fearlessness and his unwavering ability to “say it as he saw it.”

A statement issued by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted Fasoranti as saying, “Lovers of democracy, and particularly advocates of restructuring, will sorely miss the former Commissioner for Information.”

Fasoranti noted that Chief Clark had been a passionate and vocal advocate for a restructured Nigeria, emphasizing his commitment to national issues, particularly those affecting the South-South region.

“Since the need to ensure that Nigeria serves the best interests of the vast majority became more pertinent, my brother, Chief Edwin Clark, was a very strong advocate.

“His voice was loud in the agitations for a restructured Nigeria,” Fasoranti remarked.

The Afenifere leader expressed sadness that he had to mourn another compatriot just days after the death of the erstwhile acting leader of Afenifere and a fellow comrade, Chief Ayodele Adebanjo.

“Of course, we know that death is inevitable for all mortals, but it can be heart-rending and painful to lose one’s comrades in succession.

“On behalf of Afenifere and fellow compatriots, I condole the immediate and extended families of our late patriot, Chief Edwin Clark, the people of Delta State, and the people of the South-South generally,” he added.

Until his death, Clark was the leader of the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), an organization formed by ethnic nationalities from the Middle Belt, South-South, South-East, and South-West of Nigeria. Afenifere was a foundational member of the forum.

Fasoranti also acknowledged that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a prominent leader of Afenifere, had served as the deputy chairman of the SMBLF before his passing last week.

While offering his condolences, Fasoranti encouraged those left behind, including members of the SMBLF, to find solace in Clark’s significant contributions to the organization, the South-South region, and Nigeria as a whole.

