Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti Felicitates Tinubu At 73

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his 73rd birthday on Saturday, March 29, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has congratulated him, saying he is on the path to transforming Nigeria.

This was contained in a birthday felicitation message from the nonagenarian, who is also the Asiwaju Yoruba, as conveyed by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi.

Below is the full text of Pa Fasoranti’s message to the President: “Dear Mr. President, It gladdens my heart to join the multitude in rejoicing with you on your 73rd birthday.

“I recall that from the very beginning of your political journey, you have committed yourself to democratic principles of progressive colouration, in the tradition of Afenifere—of which you are a worthy member.

“The Caucus, the Executive Committee, and members of Afenifere Worldwide rejoice with you on this auspicious occasion.

“The courage with which you have been steering the affairs of our country is exemplary—just as it was during your tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

“It is my firm belief that the untiring efforts of your administration will soon bear the desired fruits by the grace of God.

“Under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to experience peace, national stability, and socio-economic transformation, fostering peaceful co-existence and the safety of lives and property.

“I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health, peace of mind, and wisdom to pilot the affairs of our nation.

“May He bless you with long life and joy, so that you too will witness a transformed Nigeria, brought about by your administration alongside the efforts of compatriots,” Fasoranti wrote.

