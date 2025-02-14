Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo Dies At 96

Share

Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, a foremost nationalist and chieftain of the Afenifere group has passed away at the age of 96.

New Telegraph gathered that the elder statesman died peacefully in the early hours of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

Confirming his passing, Adebanjo’s family in a statement made available to newsmen expressed their deep sorrow, saying Pa Adebanjo dedicated his life to the fight for truth, equity, and justice.

The family added that the nonagenarian was committed to the cause of an independent and progressive Nigeria until his last breath.

A distinguished lawyer and former organising secretary of the Action Group, Adebanjo was a national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

His influence spanned decades of political and social activism, earning him respect as one of Nigeria’s most vocal advocates for democracy and good governance.

He is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family disclosed that consultations are ongoing with friends, associates, and various interest groups across Nigeria and beyond to finalise arrangements for a befitting funeral. Details will be announced in due course.

A condolence register has been opened at his residence at 8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, and at his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The statement was signed on behalf of the family by Mrs Ayotunde Atteh (née Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs Adeola Azeez (née Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

Chief Adebanjo’s passing marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s political history.

