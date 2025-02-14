Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo, dies at 96; Tinubu Pays Tribute

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday joined other Nigerians to mourn the passage of the National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing the deceased as living an indelible mark on the nation’s history with regards to his ceaseless agitation for justice, democracy and national unity.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser for Media and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the President wrote, “Nigeria has lost a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

According to President Tinubu, “All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished the democratic ideals he tirelessly campaigned for.

“His principled voice, which resonated through decades of political activism, will be deeply missed. As a nation, we will miss his regular interventions in national affairs, which enriched our political discourse.”

While lamenting the loss to the country, the President in the statement stated that “Though we mourn his departure, we are also grateful to God for blessing him with a long, remarkable, purposeful life—96 years of unrelenting advocacy for progress and equity.”

Further extoling the virtues of the late statesman, the statement added “Baba, as a lawyer, statesman, and politician, stood among the last of a generation of nationalists and independent heroes who shaped the foundation of our country.

“A devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, his contributions spanned political eras, from his role as Organising Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic to his leadership in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic.

“In moments of national crisis, Baba’s courage shone brightest. When democracy hung in the balance after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against military dictatorship, helping to galvanise a movement that became the bedrock of our collective struggle to reclaim democratic governance.

“His unwavering commitment to truth and justice extended to my journey as a governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental in my election as Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

“Though our political paths diverged in later years, my respect and admiration for him never wavered. Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure.”

