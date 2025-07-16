Afenifere: Late Olubadan Bridged Modernity, Tradition

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as a statesman who bridged the gap between modernity and ancient culture of Ibadanland.

In a statement issued by the National Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Afenifere stated that the brief reign of the monarch was very impactful to the people of Ibadanland as well as Yoruba race in general.

“Oba Olakulehin, a distinguished statesman and former military officer, left an indelible mark on Ibadanland and the Yoruba nation.

“Though his reign as Olubadan was brief, his dedication to unity, cultural preservation, and socio-economic development was profound.

“His exemplary leadership bridged tradition and modernity, promoting peace and progress in Ibadanland,” the statement reads in part.

Afenifere also noted the contributions of the late monarch to national development, which it stated was rooted in his military service and royal stewardship, saying they underscored Oba Olakulehin’s commitment to the country’s unity and advancement.