Afenifere Laments Upsurge In Terrorism In S’West

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed concern over the recent surge in terror attacks across parts of Yorubaland and other regions of Nigeria, urging governors in the South West to take urgent and coordinated action.

In a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere referenced several recent incidents, including the killing of five forest guards at Old Oyo National Park in Oloka, Oriire LGA, Oyo State, the killing of four farmers in Igboho, Oorelope LGA, Oyo State, the abduction of a nursing mother and her child in Supare/Ajegunle, Akoko South LGA, Ondo State, the apprehension of bandits in Ondo State reportedly fleeing Sokoto following American bombardment of their hideout, and the burning of a police station in Ipele, Ondo State.

Ajayi noted that while no major attacks occurred during the just-concluded festive period, the threat should not be dismissed, citing the discovery of terrorist cells or camps across the region. He further referenced recent attacks in Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Borno, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, and Southern Kaduna, including an attack on a wedding ceremony on December 30, 2025, in Kunza, Ashige, Lafia LGA, Nasarawa State. He praised the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army for foiling an attempted attack in Plateau State on New Year’s Eve, eliminating five bandits in the process.

Afenifere challenged South West governors to implement the security resolutions made during their November 24, 2025, meeting in Ibadan, including setting up a South West Security Fund (SWSF) and establishing a Joint Security Intelligence Sharing and Communication Platform for exchanging threat notifications, incident logs, traveller and cargo alerts, and coordinating rapid response among states. Ajayi also recalled Oyo State Government’s plan to acquire a surveillance aircraft for security purposes, expected to be unveiled during the state’s 50th anniversary on February 3, 2026.

While lauding the military for its efforts, Ajayi highlighted ongoing challenges, including inefficient intelligence gathering, internal sabotage, and coercion of captives into banditry, noting that despite the elimination or apprehension of many bandits, their numbers continue to grow. He cited a 2022 disclosure by former North East Joint Task Force Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa, that of 70,593 insurgents who surrendered, 14,609 were active male fighters, while the rest were women and children, many coerced into violence.

Afenifere proposed a series of measures to curb the menace, including re-orientation campaigns to instill value for human life, deradicalization and debriefing of indoctrinated youths, restructuring and better training of security personnel, motivation and provision of modern security equipment, and the immediate take-off of state police, with officers drawn from local communities. Ajayi suggested that a Presidential Order could create localized policing structures at the state and community levels until constitutional amendments are effected. He urged swift action, noting the recent agreement between the governors and the President on the need for State Police.

“In view of the intransigence of the menace, serious attention must be paid to intelligence, deradicalization, and local security empowerment. This is urgent and achievable,” he concluded.