Afenifere: June 12 Anniversary, Call To Restructure Nigeria

Share

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has congratulated Nigerians on the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, while insisting that restructuring remains the most viable path to Nigeria’s progress and development.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and obtained by New Telegraph, the group honoured the late Chief Moshood Olawale Abiola, the presumed winner and symbol of the June 12 election, for his role in restoring democracy to the country. Afenifere also paid tribute to other Nigerians who suffered or died in the course of the democratic struggle.

Lamenting the state of the nation, Afenifere said Nigeria has regressed significantly since June 12, 1993, and warned that the country would not heal from its democratic wounds without a holistic political reconfiguration.

“Nigeria has not and will not appropriately recover from the ghosts of June 12 until a most holistic reconfiguration of the Nigerian polity is undertaken to remedy the injustice embedded in the present pseudo-democratic system,” the statement said.

The group called for an end to the current “Winner-Takes-All” and “Buy-and-Sell” approach to politics, advocating instead for a new constitutional order that ensures fairness, equity, and inclusivity for all ethnic nationalities and social groups.

“Our entire territorial space is presently engulfed in uncertainty and feelings of wanting out of the polity. Nigeria is analogous to a polygamous marriage of ethnic nationalities,” the statement added.

Citing the unsustainable cost of governance, Afenifere noted that 80% of public funds are spent on recurrent expenses while only 20% go to capital development, arguing that this imbalance should not persist beyond the current administration.

“There is no doubt that a new governance framework that fundamentally corrects the stranglehold of political office holders over national resources has become imperative,” the group said.

Afenifere concluded that the need for a new constitution is non-negotiable, stressing that such reform is essential to ensure inclusive development and a better future for ordinary Nigerians.

Share