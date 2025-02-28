Afenifere In Diaspora Disowns Oba Olaitan As Leader

Share

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) have disowned Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the leader of the mainstream Yoruba organization in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Durojaiye Akindutire, the Chairman of Afenifere in the USA, and Babatunde Shianab, the UK chairman of the group, described as misleading the emergence of Oba Olaitan as the leader of Afenifere.

It would be recalled that a faction of the group led by late Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in a statement signed by Chief Olusola Ebiseni and Justice Faloye, announced Oba Olaitan as the leader of the group pending the ratification of the general assembly of the group.

Already, the Pa Reuben Fasoranti-led group, in a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, rejected the choice of Oba Olaitan as the leader of Afenifere, saying Fasoranti remains the leader.

However, on Friday, Akindutire and

Shianaba described the choice of Oba Olaitan as the leader as a grave affront to the esteemed institution of Afenifere, which has stood as a beacon of Yoruba socio-political advancement for decades.

The USA and UK chapters, in a joint statement, said, “Afenifere remains a structured and principled organization under the leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a revered elder statesman whose wisdom and steadfast guidance continue to shape the destiny of the Yoruba people.”

The statement read “It is wholly against Yoruba culture and values for younger individuals to belittle elders or seek to usurp the authority of well-established leaders.

“Those parading themselves as representatives of a so-called faction of Afenifere are nothing more than political opportunists and self-serving power traders.

“If they wish to establish a separate entity, they are at liberty to do so, but they must desist from exploiting Afenifere’s revered name to further their personal ambitions.

“Afenifere has always been a movement dedicated to the welfare of the Yoruba people within Nigeria, advocating for justice, equity, and good governance.

“The very notion that a faction could claim to represent Afenifere while acting in direct contradiction to its founding principles is patently absurd.

“We urge such individuals to educate themselves on the rich and noble history of Afenifere rather than engage in reckless political maneuvering. As the Yoruba adage wisely states, treachery never ends well.

“We call upon Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution Oba Oladipo Olaitan against meddling in Afenifere’s affairs in a manner that is both divisive and destructive.

“Traditional rulers are expected to serve as custodians of peace and unity, not as instruments of discord within respected socio-political structures.

“It is beneath the dignity of an Oba to allow himself to be manipulated as a pawn in efforts to destabilize an organization that has tirelessly championed the cause of Yoruba progress.

“It is preposterous that a fourth-class Oba from a remote hamlet in Ijesha land, Alaago-Kajola, would harbor ambitions of leading Afenifere and, by extension, the Yoruba people.

“We urge our esteemed leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to cease tolerating the disruptive antics of Oba Olaitan and to expel him summarily from Afenifere.

“His actions have made it abundantly clear that he harbors no genuine commitment to the organization’s ideals.

“Since 16th March 2021, he has neither visited the leader’s residence in Akure nor attended any official meetings. His continued association with Afenifere is untenable; he must be expelled, just as others who falsely parade themselves as Afenifere members but lack any legitimate affiliation with the organization.

“To be unequivocal, Afenifere has no faction. It remains resolutely under the undisputed leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“Any attempt to sow confusion or distort the truth will ultimately fail, for history and justice shall always prevail.”

Share

Please follow and like us: