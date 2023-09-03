Afenifere In Crisis, Fasoranti Is Right In Reconciliation Committee – Mimiko

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has said there is the need for the reconciliation committee set up by Pa Reuben Fasoranti to unite the aggrieved members of the Afenifere group.

Mimiko who has been named as a member of the committee disclosed that the leader of the Pan Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti desired to see the organization united and strong in his lifetime.

Fasoranti at the meeting held in his house has decided to set up a reconciliation committee to unite members of the organisation who are aggrieved with the way the mainstream Yoruba group was being run since stepping aside of Pa Fasoronti three years ago.

Mimiko who attended the meeting stated that the nonagenarian decided to constitute a committee that would look into how to unite all Yoruba leaders and members of the organisation to reposition the group to achieve its aims and objectives.

The core mandate of the organisation, Mimiko said is to push for the interest of the Yoruba nation, which is the main focus of the founding fathers.

He expressed hope that the task before the committee would be achieved with determination and effort saying members of the committee would move around and work hard to deliver on the assignment given to them by the Afenifere leader.

His words “We cannot run away from the fact that there has been some misunderstanding within the organisation.

“Baba, who is the leader of the group, in his wisdom, has decided to set up a committee to ensure that Afenifere remains united and for us to get committed to our core mandate which has been the vanguard interest of the Yoruba people.

“I think it is a good thing. It says a lot about the wisdom and humility of Baba Fasoranti. We are excited about his position.

“He says he wants to leave a legacy of United Afenifere, he emphasized it in his speech, and for us it is exciting. Some other people in his position would have been expanding the little bridge we had, but he has upheld all of us.

“If there is anybody in Afenifere who is not talking peace and unity, he is not talking the heart and soul of Baba Fasoranti.

“Whether the other group would agree to this, I don’t know. But Baba has said we should spare no effort to ensure that Afenifere is united and strong.”