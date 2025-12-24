Afenifere Group Backs True Federalism, Mutual Respect

The Pan-Yoruba Youth Organisation, Ìgbìmo odoo Yorùbá Afenifere, has reaffirmed its commitment to the ideals of true federalism, national unity, and the collective progress of the Yoruba people.

This followed the successful conclusion of its End-of-the-Year National Congress held yesterday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The well-attended congress brought together representatives of Yoruba youth organisations from the six South-West states, as well as Kwara, Kogi, and the Yoruba diaspora, to deliberate on critical issues bordering on national development, security, governance, and the socio-political advancement of the Yoruba nation within the Nigerian federation.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the congress and read on its behalf by Prince Olusola Falusi, the organisation restated its firm belief that true federalism remains the most viable framework for addressing Nigeria’s structural challenges and for unlocking the full potential of its diverse nationalities.

The congress emphasized that a restructured Nigeria, built on equity, justice, and devolution of powers, is essential for sustainable development and peaceful coexistence.

In a decisive political position, the congress passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, declaring him the preferred and collective choice of the Yoruba people ahead of the 2027 general election.

The youths noted that the direction of governance under President Tinubu aligns with the long-standing aspirations of the Yoruba nation for progressive leadership and inclusive development.