Afenifere Gives Timeframe For Dialogue Implementation

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has set a clear timeframe for the implementation of the resolutions reached at the just-concluded Dialogue on Democracy and Federalism.

The dialogue, jointly organised by Afenifere and the DAWN Commission, was a two-day Southwest Summit aimed at strengthening Yoruba unity and solidarity across the six Southwest states and other Yoruba-speaking communities.

The summit, held at the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) in Akure, Ondo State, brought together the six Southwest governors, traditional rulers, ministers, and regional leaders to deliberate on devolution of powers, true federalism, and enhanced inter-state cooperation.

Hosted by the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the event was themed “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future.”

In a statement signed by Afenifere’s Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, the group said the Yoruba intelligentsia within the mainstream organisation had categorised the implementation of the dialogue’s resolutions into immediate, mid-term, and long-term phases.

According to Omololu, the Yoruba intelligentsia, comprising leading professionals and scholars from across the region has committed to developing a comprehensive Southwest Development Plan 2050.

He explained that the plan has been divided into three strategic timelines: Short-term goals (2026–2030), Medium-term goals (2031–2040), Long-term goals (2041–2050)

Omololu further noted that Afenifere and its allied experts would implement the roadmap through established regional platforms, including the Southwest Governors’ Forum, the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC), the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission), and the Odu’a Investment Group, among other relevant institutions across Yorubaland.