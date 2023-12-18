Afenifere frets over Lagos, Ogun kidnappings; Ikere-Ekiti bank attacks

Worried by the escalating spate of insecurity in the country, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has again called on the Federal Government and security agencies to rise up and combat the menace, particularly kidnapping.

The call was contained in a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday. He enjoined the Federal Government to urgently address the ‘political, economic and ideological factors’ identified by Spokesman of the Department of State Security (DSS), Mr Peter Afunanya, as being responsible for recurrent incidents of kidnapping and banditry.

According to Afenifere, this latest call became imperative in view of rising kidnap cases in Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, and some other parts of the country as well as the armed robbery attacks at two commercial banks in Ikere in Ekiti State last Wednesday, resulting in the death of three Amotekun security personnel, besides serious harm inflicted on some other innocent people.

Afenifere recalled that Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, a director of Finance in Ogun State, was similarly murdered on November 29, in Abeokuta by armed robbers.

“Reports have it that seven people were kidnapped while one person was killed last Monday at Fidiwo on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told BusinessDay that the police are aware of the situation and is taking decisive actions to round up the criminals.”

Ajayi called on President Bola Tinubu to address the political, economic and ideological factors, saying: “The first thing to do is to urgently allow states and local government areas to establish police services and be in total control of the services with enhanced welfare for the personnel; deployment of modern technology for security purposes; ensure quicker dispensation of justice so that those arrested for banditry can be tried with dispatch; take urgent steps at easing the socio-economic hardships in the country.”