Afenifere Frets Over Kidnappings In Ondo, Ogun, Others

Security agencies in Nigeria have been called upon to come up with strategies to tackle the increasing devilry of kidnappers in various parts of the country.

The call was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, while reacting to the latest reports of kidnap incidents in different parts of Nigeria. On Friday, March 7, this year, two farmers were kidnapped on their farm in ObaIle along Airport Road, Akure North Local Government of Ondo State.

The state’s Commandant of Amotekun Corps (the state’s security outfit), Otunba Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident. Reports have it that a sum of N100 million is being demanded for the release of the two men. It would be recalled that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, was similarly kidnapped in the same area some years ago.

Former Kogi State gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election, Otunba Olayinka Buraimoh, on Sunday, March 9, lamented that about 40 communities in Bunu area of the state are under siege of kidnappers.

Besides making the people afraid of going to their farms, the situation is presently such that “they can no longer sleep peacefully, as criminals now knock on doors to abduct individuals for ransom, while those who cannot pay face execution,” according to Buraimoh.

He added that the kidnappers even have the audacity to send notices to communities informing them that they would be coming to pick people up.

On February 24 this year, three people were abducted in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State right in the palace of Agede Village’s head, Baale Tajudeen Inaolaji. Luckily, the police with the help of local vigilante outfit, were able to rescue the victims the following day, as disclosed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

On Monday, March 3, a Catholic priest and a seminarian, Rev. Father Phillip Ekeli and Mr. Peter Andrew, were abducted at St. Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa, Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State. Their abductors are asking for N200 million as ransom.

On Saturday, March 8, the Adamawa State PPRO, Mr. Sulaiman Nguroje, announced that the police had arrested a 34-year old Tahamado Demian for the kidnapping of two Catholic priests, Rev. Fathers Abraham Samman of Jalingo Diocese and Mathew Dusami of Yola Diocese. The kidnapper asked for N10 million ransom. Luckily, he was apprehended when he wanted to pick up the money.

The clerics were rescued from the culprit’s house where he (and his accomplices) tied the victims up. It took valiant efforts of Ogun state’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and local security outfits to foil a kidnap attempt at Warewa area along the LagosIbadan Expressway on February 20, this year.

The National Co-ordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), MajorGeneral Adamu Garba Laka, in February this year predicted that “kidnapping for ransom” will reduce considerably this year due in part to the renewed efforts of the (newly created) Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC).

“Unfortunately, going by reports coming in from different parts of the country now, it is difficult to see how the noble desire of the NCTC boss can be met – unless urgent actions are taken. Such actions warrant a change in tactics and orientation.” Afenifere submitted.

