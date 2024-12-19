Afenifere: Free Speech Under Threat In Nigeria

Share

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday, raised concern over Federal Government’s efforts to silence free speech in Nigeria.

Afenifere said the continued incarceration of human rights activist and lawyer, Mr. Dele Farotimi, without trial is the grievous curtailment of free speech and deprivation of the constitutional right to personal liberty.

It demanded for his immediate and unconditional release from detention. It also demanded that investigation should be conducted into the circumstances surrounding his abduction and travails in the hands of his abductors.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Deputy Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, condemned the delay in granting bail to Farotimi, pointing out that such had confirmed the fears of well-meaning people all over the world that these processes were driven by extraneous considerations outside the facts and laws in respect of the petition on which the Police and the Chief Magistrate in Ekiti State were hinging their actions.

Olaitan declared that Farotimi must have his day in court, saying that he cannot be unjustly incarcerated and as such his rights must be similarly protected.

He said: “The delay in granting bail to Mr. Farotimi has confirmed the fears of well-meaning people all over the world that these processes are driven by extraneous considerations outside the facts and laws in respect of the petition on which the police and the Chief Magistrate in Ekiti are hinging their actions.

“Even as the burden of proof of the charge against Mr. Farotimi is on the prosecution and as the accused person is presumed innocent by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) Afenifere charges the police to redeem its integrity by promptly terminating its prosecution of a matter for which the law does not empower it.

“Afenifere, therefore, calls for the immediate unconditional release of Mr. Farotimi and for the investigation of the circumstances surrounding his abduction and travails in the hands of his abductors.”

Afenifere deputy leader said it was appalling the manner at which Farotimi was arrested by police from his residence in Lagos and taken to Ekiti State, saying that the report of taking him out of Lagos to Ekiti State for trial was not reported at any police station in Lagos, a procedure which he said was against the laws of the country.

“As demanded by the rules, the arrest was neither logged nor booked in any Lagos Police station where the arrest took place.

Instead, Mr. Farotimi was summarily transported to Ekiti State, bypassing all established protocols. “Critical questions have been raised about the integrity of the police operation and the motivations behind it,” he said.

