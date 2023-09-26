Afenifere Faults PEPT Judgment On Obi, Supports Appeal At S’Court

…Backs NLC on industrial action

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group has faulted the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that validated the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mainstream Yoruba organisation said the Tribunal was wrong to have struck out the petition of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

In the Communique signed by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the Leader of the group and Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseeni after its meeting on Tuesday said Afenifere cannot reconcile with pronouncements that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is at liberty to return to the manual collation of election results considering the primitive electoral brigandage associated with such action.

Afenifere said it remained resolute in its support for Obi of LP just as it had supported Muhamadu Buhari and Abubakar Atiku in the past presidential elections because of justice and fair play of the candidates in national politics.

The communique read “That Afenifere remains convinced and undeterred on the just principles with which we agreed to support Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. In line with our disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 2023 elections, we support a further appeal to the Supreme Court in the interest of the nation.

“Afenifere cannot reconcile with such pronouncements that the INEC is at liberty to return to the manual collation of election results and all the primitive electoral brigandage associated. Neither is it true with our political structure that Nigeria is now a 37-state federation as the Court of Appeal erroneously pronounced.

“That Afenifere remains resolved that no person or group of persons shall hold the reins of power except in the proven interest of a fair, equitable, inclusive and thus united Nigeria in their peaceful, prosperous and harmonious diversity.”

On the intervention of Nigeria in ECOWAS affairs especially the coup in Niger Republic, Afenifere commended Nigerians from all walks of life for resisting the Federal Government of Nigeria leading the ECOWAS on the thoughtless intention of military intervention in the internal affairs of the Republic of Niger.

The group said, “While Afenifere reiterates its abhorrence to any undemocratic access to power either through the barrels of the gun or electoral brigandage, the principles of the total emancipation of the African continent is in tandem with the principles of Afenifere.”

On the proposed strike action by labour unions, Afenifere supported the industrial action because the removal of oil subsidy and other economic policies ‘hastily’ pronounced by President Tinubu without planning has collateral effects on the citizens saying the Nigerian masses have been abysmally pauperised by the subsidy removal.

The group said “Afenifere restates its commitment to welfare economics as opposed to the neo-liberal economic policies currently being pushed. The government needs to open up to Nigerians and those in power come down from their ostentatious lifestyle.

“From the humongous number of 50 Ministers with an intractable number of aides, it is unacceptable that the people are being called upon to make further sacrifices.

Government is called upon to look into the plight of Nigerians and listen to the NLC to avert the looming strikes in the interests of the already prostrate economy.”

On the increasing rate of insecurity, Afenifere said “The people of Nigeria, is alarmed by the spate of insecurity in the country, where Nigerians are now mindlessly not sparing security agents in their numbers with rescuing military aircraft brought down with impunity in Niger State, scores of university students abducted in Zamfara and are still with their abductors and fate unknown. Military officers were mowed down shamefully in Imo State.

“With hunger in their belly, Nigerians cannot sleep with the two eyes closed. Nigeria is becoming increasingly ungovernable and ungoverned, despite pretences. The restructuring of the Nigerian Federation is the way forward for her peace and continued corporate existence.”