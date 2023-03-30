Afenifere: Fasoranti counters Adebanjo on Tinubu, suspended officials

Pan-Yoruba socio- political organization Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti has condemned the communiqué issued after the body’s meeting in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, on March 27 against Bola Tinubu’s election as President.

A leader of the group Pa Ayo Adebanjo is backing Peter Obi of the Labour Party to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement Yesterday, Fasoranti also rejected the removal of Abagun Omololu and Jare Ajayi from their positions by the organization. The elder statesman declared the group’s support for Tinubu on October 30, 2022, before the February 25 presidential poll.

“How then would we turn round and condemn the election of such a per- son? We never did so,” the nonagenarian asked.

He added: “Afenifere could not have asserted that someone other than the person declared by the body duly authorized by the Constitution and other extant laws of the land, is the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

“The body mandated to conduct elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Com- mission (INEC), after the completion of this year’s presidential election de- clared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as the winner of the said election.

“Our National Publicity Secretary Comrade Jare Ajayi issued a con- gratulatory message to the President-elect after he had been issued a Certificate of Return by INEC.”