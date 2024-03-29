Afenifere Expresses Concern Over Attacks On Soldiers, Police

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed serious concern on the fatal attacks on police officers barely 11 days after a similar fatal attack on military personnel in Delta State, Nigeria just as it lauded President Bola Tinubu on how he made the country to appreciate the sacrifice of the gallant soldiers who were dastardly murdered. According to a press release by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, elders in the North, security agencies, including the military as well as Kaduna and Zamfara State governors for the safe retrieval of Kuriga and Sokoto kidnapped students.

“We again call on President Tinubu to give a presidential order proclaiming the immediate establishment of state and local government police and then follow this up with an executive bill to the National Assembly for the purpose.” Ajayi recalled that the directive by President Tinubu is in line with Afenifere strident advocacy that the Federal Government should give an order that stakeholders’ meetings be held in all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to address all aspects of security situations in the respective areas, including modern ways of cracking crimes and intelligence gathering. At such meetings, attendees should be told in clear terms of the danger inherent in their harbouring bandits and the severe punishments awaiting those apprehended doing so.

“In this respect, Afenifere strongly supports Mr President on his ‘No negotiation with or payment of ransom to kidnappers’ stand. There should be no sacred cow as the only person who could not be touched by the arms of the law is the innocent. If ransom is paid or bandits are treated with kid gloves in form of pardon etc, they are being encouraged to continue in their evil ways,” Ajayi said, adding: “The country’s judicial system needs to be rejigged to ensure that cases bordering on banditry, including kidnapping are expeditiously dealt with. Maybe a special tribunal be created in each state for this purpose as a matter of urgency to meet the expediency of the moment.”