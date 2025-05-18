Afenifere Deplores Abduction Of Obalohun, Adegboyigi

Share

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has condemned the recent abduction of traditional ruler, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, the 100-year-old Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, who was kidnapped from his palace last Thursday.

Afenifere also decried the abduction and subsequent murder of grassroots politician, Mr. Nelson Adegboyigi, in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. Adegboyigi was abducted in front of his home, and although a ransom of N5 million and food items was delivered, he was eventually killed. Two men—Messrs. Bayode Loco and Isimeri—who delivered the ransom were also detained by the kidnappers and released only after an additional N30 million was demanded.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said the incidents were part of a growing wave of terrorism and kidnapping not only in the South-West but across Nigeria, including states like Benue, Plateau, Borno, Katsina, Nasarawa, Niger, and Sokoto.

The group recalled a similar incident last December in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu LGA of Kogi State, where bandits stormed a community around 1:00 a.m., shooting sporadically and abducting eight people. Just last Wednesday, ten people were reportedly killed in Werreng community, Plateau State, after 40 cattle were slaughtered in Darwat village in Riyom LGA.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of armed forest guards to reclaim forestlands from criminal elements, Afenifere lauded the move as a step in the right direction towards enhancing internal security.

“As part of the strategies to put an end to insecurity, the much-needed state police should be established without delay,” Ajayi stated.

“Fortunately, most state governors now agree that the time is ripe for state policing to stem banditry and criminality.”

Afenifere also referenced the decision of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern States Traditional Council, which during a recent meeting in Gombe, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, threw their weight behind the establishment of state police and urged the National Assembly to act swiftly.

The group warned that insecurity appears to persist due to alleged sabotage and collusion by certain individuals within the system, and called for an internal audit of military operations and personnel, especially in light of the recent surge in banditry coinciding with the unofficial start of 2027 presidential campaign activities.

Afenifere further praised the National Assembly for passing bills to upgrade the College of Agriculture, Kabba, to a University of Agriculture, and the College of Health Sciences, Egbe, to a University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The bills were sponsored by Senator Steve Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) and passed by the Senate on May 15.

The organization urged President Tinubu to give prompt assent to the bills and called on security agencies to ensure enhanced protection of educational institutions to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

Share