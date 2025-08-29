Afenifere Decries Spate Of Kidnappings In Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos-Benin Expressway

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed serious concern over the onslaught by bandits in parts of Kwara State, leading to the kidnapping of a monarch’s family members and the sacking of about 16 communities, as well as the kidnapping of Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro from his home in Upenme, Owo, Ondo State on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

In a release signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere further expressed concern over the kidnap of a 7-year-old boy in Alapere area of Lagos who was luckily rescued from a house in Ijegun also in Lagos the kidnapping on Lagos-Benin Expressway; the abduction of seven farmers in Akure North of Ondo State late last month, as well as, the kidnapping of three people at Ajebo community, Ogun State recently.

“Just yesterday, Thursday, a member of staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State, Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro, was abducted right in his own home. A statement by an officer of the National Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) this Friday, had called the attention of the public “to the distressing news of the kidnapping of our colleague and member, Pastor Akesinro, in his house at Upenme in Owo local government area of Ondo State at about 7 pm yesterday, the 28th of August, 2025”.

Reports had it that Babanla Town and its environs in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State were invaded by over 200 bandits about two weeks ago and abducted some residents.

The attacks had made residents vacate their ancestral homes. The monarch of Babanla, Oba Alliu Alabi Yusuf Adegboyega, lamented that attacks on the communities in the area had been happening for about two months. He stated that they have made several appeals to security agencies and the governments without the desired succour coming their way.

“Mention was also made of Mr. Olaoluwa Adetola, an employee of a telecommunication company who was reportedly kidnapped in Imo State since May but has not been seen since then. The wife, Olufunmilola, children and family members were naturally traumatised by the experience, according to Punch newspaper, which spoke with the wife.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Moses Joel Yamu, had talked about how the State Police Command rescued 16 people on Benin–Lagos and Benin–Akure highways: “Six victims were rescued along the Benin–Akure Road, including one with a gunshot injury who is now receiving treatment. Three more victims were freed on the Benin–Lagos Road, while an additional seven regained their freedom on August 25,” according to the PPRO in a statement issued last week.

Before then, some local government areas that surround the Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State, such as Baruten, Kaiama and Kainji in Niger State, were repeatedly attacked recently. They kidnapped some and caused loss of lives as well. In May this year, bandits streamed into Oyo North and a part of Yewa in Ogun State but were repelled.

Afenifere expressed worry over this and called on the authorities and security agencies to wade in, combat the scourge of insecurity with a view to ensuring that banditry becomes a thing of the past.

“We are deeply concerned about what is happening to our people in Kwara State and other places because an injury to one is an injury to all. We recall that a Yoruba Oba, Oba James Ogunyanda, Obalohun of Okoloke, Yagba West local government area of Kogi state, was also kidnapped some months ago.

“Incidents of this nature in any part of the country are of concern to us because every Nigerian deserves to live in peace and in safety. This is why we are calling on the authorities, security agencies and community leaders to rise up to the challenge.”

Ajayi went further to state that reports based on investigations carried out revealed that banditry has been difficult to curtail because of the complicity of some unscrupulous security officials, unscrupulous political and community leaders, as well as saboteurs within the communities where kidnapping and banditry are rampant.

Afenifere therefore called on those perpetrating the act to stop, as doing so is endangering the lives and properties of innocent people.

Maintaining that safety and security are very crucial to the well-being of the people, Afenifere called for urgent steps to put insecurity at bay.

It added that safety and security create a conducive atmosphere for peace, which in turn engenders social cohesion, economic growth and enhancement of general well-being”.