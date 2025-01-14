Afenifere Congratulates New Ohaneze President-General, Exco

Share

…reiterates working in synergy for a better Nigeria

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has congratulated Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, on its successful election which ushered in a new Executive Council to run its affairs.

A press release by Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted its leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, as expressing the organisation’s goodwill to Ohaneze and its new President General, Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

The Leader prayed for a successful tenure for the new Exco as he assured the body of Afenifere’s readiness to work with ethnic nationalities, including Ohaneze, for the betterment of our dear country, Nigeria.

Afenifere and many ethnic organisations in Nigeria work in synergy to uplift the country. Some of these bodies are Ohaneze, Middle Belt Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) etc.

It would be recalled that the apex Igbo organization held elections in Enugu, Enugu State last Friday where it elected a new set of officers to run its affairs. At the end of the exercise which was peaceful and smooth, Senator Azuta-Mbata emerged as new President-General. Chief Okey Nwadinobi was elected as national deputy president, while Mr. Emeka Sibeidu was elected new secretary-general.

Others in the new Exco are Mr Dan Okenyi (deputy secretary-general); Mr Charles Kalu (national financial secretary); Ms Jane Nwangele (assistant national financial secretary); Mr Peter Aneke (national treasurer); Mr Nnanna Nwakwo (assistant national treasurer); Mr Okeagu Ogada (national legal adviser); Mr Chizoba Iheka (assistant national legal adviser); Mr Ezechukwu Ezechi (national publicity secretary); and Mr Bismarck Orji (assistant national publicity secretary).

Five other persons were elected as vice president-generals for states which did not produce a president-general or deputy president.

