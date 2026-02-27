Afenifere Congratulates New IGP, Insists On State Police

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Social-Political organisation has congratulated, Mr Tunde Disu on his appointment as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), saying the restructure of the leadership of the Nigeria police is long overdue.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation through its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseeni in a statement issued on Thursday, said the change in the leadership of the Nigerian Police is long overdue and called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure State Police without further delay.

Ebiseeni said sequel to the changes in the armed forces and other security agencies in recent times, “The recalibration of the police, even with so much controversies associated with the outgone IGP, Kayode Egbetokun is long overdue.

Speaking on the fate of Egbetokun in retirement, the Afenifere scribed said “We were told he resigned.

“I think it is becoming a familiar pattern of President Tinubu to announce the resignation of officials he either wants to dispense with their services or found a way of engaging in other areas of our national life. We wait and see”

On the newly appointed IGP, Ebiseni said “Tunji Disu as the IGP is a good appointment from my personal knowledge of him.

“Remember, he was here in Ondo State as a top crime fighting officer. His very noble and well respected Disu family from Lagos Island, I have known since my secondary school days.”

Speaking on the agitation for state police, Ebiseeni said “On a general note and from the Afenifere point of view, the internal security of the vast Nigerian territory will be better enhanced by multi-level police structure for which reason we have always championed the institution of State and community Police in place of the current single command police structure which is indeed antithetical to our federal arrangement.

“State Police will ensure comprehensive and more effective security of the largely ungoverned territories which serve as hideouts for terrorist groups across the country.

“Incidentally there is today a national consensus on the imperative of State Police. The time for implementation is now.”