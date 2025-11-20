Afenifere Condemns Attacks In Kwara, Kebbi, Other States

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed shock over recent violent attacks, including the assault on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, and the killing and abduction of rice farmers in Bokungi, Edu LGA.

The group also condemned the attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, and the ambush killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba on the Damboa-Biu route.

Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, suggested that the attacks may be deliberate acts of sabotage aimed at undermining government efforts and turning citizens against authorities.

Reports indicate that the Eruku church was attacked on November 18, leaving several dead, many wounded, and some abducted. A follow-up attack on rice farmers occurred the next day.

The incidents have highlighted persistent security gaps, including ignored intelligence and delayed military response, raising concerns about internal sabotage.

The group criticized the current security architecture, citing the sophistication of the attacks and suggesting that perpetrators may possess military or intelligence expertise.

Kebbi State Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris had earlier described the Maga school attack as “a clear sabotage” despite prior intelligence from the DSS.

Afenifere noted that despite the federal government allocating N6.576 trillion to security and defense in 2025, the ongoing attacks indicate possible mismanagement or misappropriation of funds.

The organization urged immediate implementation of the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy, strict enforcement of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, and enhanced intelligence operations.

It stressed the need for serving officers to focus on duties while veterans supplement them, with community leaders integrated into local security frameworks and held accountable where sabotage occurs.

Afenifere called for the establishment of state police, regular capacity-building for security personnel, oversight of defense spending, proactive socio-economic development to reduce incentives for banditry, and peacebuilding initiatives to strengthen community resilience.

Ajayi emphasized that political actors who exploit insecurity for personal gain must be held accountable, and sustainable security solutions must prioritize both justice and community development.