Afenifere Chieftain Seeks Nigerians’ Support, Patience For Tinubu’s Govt

The President of Afenifere World Congress (AWC), Prince Bayo Ogunmeno, has called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he tries to reposition the country, saying “he needs more time”.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Ogunmeno said President Tinubu meant well but that he needs to be given more time to carry out his agenda of turning the country around, noting that “the level at which the country was before President Tinubu took over, was precarious, and had deteriorated so badly”.

Prince Ogunmeno who is also the Coordinator of ‘Ogun State 4 BAT Forum’ said Nigeria is a federal state and people should also scrutinise the performances of the various state governors instead of concentrating only on the Federal Government.

According to him, “President Tinubu met a terrible state of affairs. He has been trying to reposition the country, but this will definitely take time. I plead with Nigerians to please give our president more time.

He knows what he is doing. He has the capability and capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country, but Rome was not built in a day.

“A few months ago, President Tinubu released N5bn to the state governors as palliative. He said the governors should buy and distribute rice and other grains for the people of their states. But we all know what happened.

Though the president did well, some of the governors didn’t purchase or distribute rice to their people. Whom do we blame? Governors have usurped the functions of the Local Government Chairmen. It is terrible!”

The Chairman of the State of Kansas Branch, APC-USA said that as someone who worked hand-in-hand at close quarters with President Tinubu during the NADECO movement in the USA, sees him as an intelligent politician, a shrewd businessman and an accountant with a good intelligence quotient (IQ). We need to be patient, Tinubu is not a magician, but he has what it takes to bring Nigeria back on its feet”, he said.

The APC chieftain also used the opportunity to implore President Tinubu not to forget many of the freedom fighters in the NADECO Movement in the USA who fought along with him to drive the military away, stressing that “President Tinubu should also not forget members of APC-USA who sacrificed so much for his electoral victory. I believe mixing the diaspora talents with local talents as heads of MDAs will uplift Nigeria”.