Afenifere Chieftain Reacts As Tinubu Resolves Ondo Political Crisis

Following the crisis rocking the Ondo State Government, a chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Seinde Arogbofa, has expressed concerns over the resolutions reached at a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and political stakeholders in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had met with the political stakeholders from Ondo State on Friday night to resolve the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The six-hour meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday ordered the state lawmakers to shelve their stalled move to impeach Aiyedatiwa and maintain the status quo.

Speaking on the development on Saturday, Arogbofa said the President should have ordered that the deputy governor become the acting governor until Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returns to the state.

He, however, warned that there could be a further crisis if there is no one from whom authority issues in the state government.

He said: “If the governor is in place, there is no need for an acting governor, but if the governor is not in place, there is a need for someone who has the authority to carry the task of governance.

“If there is no one with that authority, then it will be like an animal kingdom.”

Arogbofa noted that the concern of Afenifere and other leaders in the state is for peace to reign in Ondo State.

He said the group would consider the items on the resolution of the meeting with the President and issue a formal statement after a meeting of its elders.