Afenifere Backs USA’s Attack On Terrorists In Nigeria

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political organisation, has expressed its support for the attack on the terrorists’ hideout in the Northwest geo-political zone by the combined forces of the United States of America (USA) and Nigerian military forces.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation, in a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, said there cannot be sovereignty when the government cannot defend its citizens.

Afenifere described as a welcome development the confirmation by the Defence Headquarters that the joint air strikes conducted by Nigerian and United States military forces against ISIS terrorist elements in North-West Nigeria were executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities, which is both timely and necessary.

According to him, Afenifere unequivocally supported the decisive action, which comes after years of relentless insecurity that has held communities hostage and undermined the very fabric of the nation.

Omololu said: “At this critical juncture, the involvement of the United States in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations deserves recognition, not condemnation.

“For far too long, innocent Nigerians have been subjected to relentless attacks, abductions, and wanton destruction of property, while insufficient measures were taken to decisively confront these terrorist enclaves.

“The vacuum created by decades of ineffective governance has, regrettably, invited the intervention of capable partners who understand the urgency of the situation.

“Afenifere wishes to stress that true sovereignty is measured not by rhetoric but by the capacity to protect citizens, enforce the rule of law, and secure the nation’s borders.

“The lives of Nigerians and the preservation of national peace must always take precedence over political sentiment or populist critique.

“The swift and coordinated military response demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring safety and stability to affected regions.

“We call upon all citizens, political leaders, and civil society actors to resist any temptation to undermine these efforts with misplaced criticism. Now is the time for solidarity, support, and constructive collaboration to eradicate terrorism and protect the lives of Nigerians.

“The courage, professionalism, and decisive action displayed by both Nigerian and United States forces should be applauded.

“Afenifere reaffirms its support for any measures, domestic or joint, that will ensure that Nigeria’s citizens can live in safety and security, free from the scourge of terror.”