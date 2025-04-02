Afenifere Backs Tinubu’s S’West Dev’t Agenda

Share

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political and cultural organization, has thrown its weight behind the Southwest Development Agenda signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The spokesperson of the mainstream Yoruba organization, Jare Ajayi, said the Regional Development Commissions signed into law have the potential to accelerate development.

Tinubu signed three bills into law: the South-West Development Commission Bill, the South-South Development Commission Bill, and the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025.

Reacting to the signing of the bills, Ajayi said that the establishment of regional development commissions by President Tinubu “is the right thing to do.”

According to him, the creation of these commissions further demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to regional empowerment and economic development, as affirmed by Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters.

The Afenifere spokesman added that regional commissions should also encourage endogenous initiatives to catalyze development at the local level.

His words: “It is in the public domain that Afenifere has always advocated for a system that will challenge creativity at Local, State, regional, and National levels.

“It is one of the main reasons for our unrelenting advocacy for restructuring. The creation of regional development commissions can be seen as an instrument pointing in the direction of our advocacy.”

Ajayi noted that while the creation of regional development commissions does not fully align with the type of restructuring Afenifere has been advocating, “the establishment of commissions for each of the geo-political zones in the country is an acknowledgment of the need to restructure.”

He expressed optimism that the commissions will accelerate economic development and create more opportunities.

The Afenifere spokesperson also echoed the sentiments of Senator Gbenga Daniel, who stated that “the South-West Development Commission will definitely accelerate economic growth, improve infrastructure, and create more opportunities for the people of the region.”

Daniel was the Lawmaker who moved the motion for the establishment of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) in the Upper Chamber.

