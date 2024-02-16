Afenifere Backs 60 Legislators on Parliamentary System

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation Afenifere has lauded the National Assembly for calling for a return to a parliamentary system of government to reduce the costs of governance. In a statement yesterday by National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi, the group said while a parliamentary system “is okay, what the country needs now is not just a shift from one system of government to another”.

It added: “There is the fundamental need to have the country returned to the type of arrangement we had before the military incursion in 1966.” Sixty legislators had on Wednesday initiated the jettisoning of the presidential system for a parliamentary system. Spokesman for the group Abdussamad Dasuki said the proposed constitutional amendments would significantly impact the national political landscape after passage.

Following the developments in the country, Afenifere said Nigeria’s socio-political problem “goes beyond the system of government being run. It weighs more heavily on the structure. “This is why we are insisting that the country must be restructured. “Any tinkering with the constitution that fails to tinker with the present structure would be cosmetic.” The group applauded the legislators for recognizing the fact that Nigeria was better governed during the First Republic.

However, it maintained that the relative good governance that the country experienced at that time was “not only due to the parliamentary system in operation then. “It was also because the constituent parts were allowed to direct their respective affairs more or less as obtained in a confederal system. “This was in addition to the greater sense of patriotism that those who held political offices then had. That is what we should return to.” Afenifere also disagreed with the notion that the proposed amendment should take effect from 2031.