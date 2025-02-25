Afenifere Appoints Oba Olaitan As Adebanjo’s Replacement

Share

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group loyal to the late Ayo Adebanjo, has appointed Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the replacement for the late factional leader of the group.

A communique released after the meeting of the group held at the house of the late Adebanjo and signed by Olusola Ebiseni, National Publicity Secretary Justice Faloye said the monarch has been elected as a replacement for the late leader of the group.

The Meeting, which was attended by delegates from the six South West states, Kogi, Kwara, and the Itsekiri of Delta State acknowledged the contributions of late Adebanjo to nation-building as reflected by the glowing tributes in his memory from all walks of life within Nigeria and the world over.

The communique said the group commiserated with the children and family members of the late leader and applauded them for their courteous engagement of a large number of people who daily throng the Lekki Lagos and Isanya-Ogbo Ogun State residence of the late leader.

The group considered the recommendations of the National Caucus and approved the appointment of Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the new Leader of Afenifere pending the burial of the late sage.

Oba Olaitan was called to the Nigerian Bar as a lawyer in 1971, a Political Adviser to Governor Lateef Jakande, and a member of the Lagos State Executive Council 1979 – 1983; elected Member of the House of Representatives and Leader of AD in the House 1999 – 2003.

Oba Olaitan has been a member of Afenifere for over 45 years, serving in various capacities, including the National Financial Secretary under the leadership of Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Deputy Leader under Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Oba Olaitan would function as the leader in an acting capacity till after the final burial of Papa Ayo Adebanjo when he would assume the office as substantive Leader.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olaitan said he had committed himself to the ideals of Afenifere as a social and political organization and unrelenting advocate of restructuring and true federalism, adding that he would ensure the unity of the organization.

The group decried the worsening security situation in the country, especially the abduction of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the videos of whose ordeal in the den of kidnappers have been on social media for almost a week.

The communique called on the governments of Ondo and Kogi States around which common boundaries the kidnapping was reported to have taken place and the relevant security agencies to act without further delay and ensure the rescue and safety of the young man.

