Afenifere Appoints Farotimi As Organising Secretary

…urges Tinubu to release Kanu, IPOB leader

The pan-Yoruba political organisation, Afenifere has appointed popular lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Dele Farotimi as its new national organising secretary.

Afenifere at its meeting held in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State on Sunday also called for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

These form parts of the communiqué of the meeting chaired by Afenifere’s Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan on Tuesday.

In the communiqué issued to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Justice Faloye also lamented the state of insecurity in the country with a call on President Bola Tinubu to nip it in the bud.

“The General Meeting considered and approved the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as the National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere,” the communiqué reads in part.

On the fate of the embattled IPOB leader, “Afenifere notes that from all circumstances, particularly since his abduction in 2021 and rendition to Nigeria and since then subjected to controversial and conflicting legal proceedings in different courts by which his fair trial may no longer be guaranteed in the opinion of reasonable members of the public.

“It is clear that Nnamdi Kanu is indubitably a political detainee. In the interest of justice and national reconciliation, Afenifere urged President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu forthwith. There is no justifiable reason to continue to keep him in detention without trial.

